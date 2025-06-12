/Ex CM Vijay Rupani deemed 1206 to be his lucky number, but 12 June turned out to be fatal

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 242 passengers on board the crashed Air India flight, died in the plane crash on Thursday, confirmed Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil while speaking to reporters.

Flight AI 171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport.

Interestingly, as per reports, former CM Vijay Rupani was a firm believer in numerology and considered 1206 to be his lucky number. So much so that all of his vehicles bear the registration number 1206. Even the two-wheeler in his household carries the number 1206.

However, on Thursday, in a cruel twist of fate, his lucky number could not save him and, in fact, turned out to be fatal for him.



Rupani’s seat on the flight was number 12, and he boarded the plane at 12:10 pm.

The flight crashed on June 12 (12-06), and this time his lucky number turned calamitous.

Earlier, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil told PTI, “Our leader and former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was going (to London) to meet his family. He is also a victim of this accident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a big loss for the BJP.”

Rupani was going to his daughter’s house in London. As per reports, Rupani’s wife, Anjali, was in London for the past several days, and now he was also going to meet his daughter.

Rupani served as the 16th chief minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021.

Before the tenure as chief minister, Rupani served as the mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997, a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012, and the state cabinet minister for transport, labour, and water supply from 2014 to 2016.

Rupani became the chief minister in August 2016, taking over from Anandiben Patel.

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The crash, which is one of the first fatal incidents for a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, occurred minutes after the plane took off for London’s Gatwick Airport.

As per officials, the pilots of Flight AI 717 issued a MAYDAY call to Ahmedabad air traffic control moments after takeoff but soon lost connection.