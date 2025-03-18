NASA astronaut Sunita Williams departed for Earth on Tuesday (Mar 18) after being stuck in space at the International Space Station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. Currently, she is on her return way to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after being stuck there for more than nine months.

On March 1, PM Modi wrote a letter to Sunita, "I could not stop myself from writing to you." The letter was made public by the Indian Minister of Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday.

In the letter, the PM conveyed his greetings to Sunita by the people of India, adding, "1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in your achievements. Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance."

As the whole world waits, with abated breath, for the safe return of Sunita Williams, this is how PM Sh @narendramodi expressed his concern for this daughter of India.

"Even though you are thousands of miles away, you remain close to our hearts," says PM Sh Narendra Modi's…

Modi's letter

The PM recalled that during his meet-up with astronaut Mike Massimino at an event in Delhi, they discussed her accomplishments and are proud of her work. Modi also shared that during his visit to the United States, he always inquired about her well-being with the President. The letter was shared on social media after Williams and astronaut Butch Wilmore undocked from the ISS to Earth.

He said her mother, Bonnie Pandya, would surely be awaiting her return. Remembering her dad, Deepak Pandya, the PM said, "I am sure that Late Deepakbhai's blessings are with you as well." In the later part of the letter, Modi expressed, "After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its illustrious daughters."

In the concluding part of the letter, the PM voiced his best wishes to her and her colleague, Bary Wilmore, and regards to Michael Williams.