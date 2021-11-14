Even as air quality deteriorates, India reports lowest active Covid cases since March 2020

As the vaccination rate increases in the country, India has reported the lowest active Covid cases on Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Health reported that the active cases are currently at 0.39 per cent of the total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020 when the Covid pandemic had started taking over the world.

In addition to this, the recovery rate is also currently at 98.26 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020, as per the officials of Ministry of Health.

India reported 135,918 active cases on Sunday morning, which is the lowest in the past 522 days (17 months).

A total of 11,271 new Covid infections and 285 coronavirus-related were reported in the past 24 hours in India, taking total case tally to 34,437,307 and death toll to 463,530. Nearly 11,376 people recovered from the deadly virus taking the toll of recoveries to 33,837,859.

In the past 24 hours, nearly 5,743,840 Indians got vaccinated, taking total vaccination number to 1,120,103,225.

Nearly 623,751,344 samples have been tested till November 13, of which 1,255,904 samples were tested on November 13, as per data provided by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Kerala has reported 6,468 new cases and 23 deaths.

While India is successfully battling the Covid pandemic, the country is currently fighting the problem of rising air pollution in some of the major cities of the nation. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital city, New Delhi, is currently at 386 and in the ‘very poor’ category, SAFAR-India claimed.

On November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long closure of all schools and issued a directive of work-from-home for all government employees. In addition to this, he also ordered all construction activities to be stopped till at least November 17.

"There was a suggestion in the Supreme Court over complete lockdown in Delhi if the pollution situation turns worse. We are drafting a proposal," CM Kejriwal said, adding, "A proposal will be discussed with agencies and the Centre, if it happens, construction and vehicular movement will have to be stopped."