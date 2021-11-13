Schools to be closed, government employees to work from home: Delhi CM Kejriwal issues order on air pollution

After India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) alerted the Delhi government on the dangerous pollution levels in the capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that government employees will operate from home in work from home(WFH) mode as he advised private offices to also exercise the same option.

"Construction activities will not be allowed between November 14-17," the Delhi chief minister said as he announced the closure of schools for a week starting from Monday and asked authorities to operate virtually.

The Delhi chief minister had called an emergency meeting after the Supreme Court had asked authorities to intervene. India's top court said the pollution in the Delhi-NCR region was an "emergency" situation.

"Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court also asked the Delhi government whether the smog towers which were installed recently were in working order. The Delhi government informed the apex court that the smog towers were working condiction.

"There was a suggestion in the Supreme Court over complete lockdown in Delhi if the pollution situation turns worse. We are drafting a proposal," CM Kejriwal said, adding, "A proposal will be discussed with agencies and the Centre, if it happens, construction and vehicular movement will have to be stopped."

