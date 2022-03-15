Entire ecosystem out to discredit a film that tells the truth: PM Modi on 'The Kashmir Files'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, March 15, in which he lauded The Kashmir Files and complimented the film industry's role in conveying history, despite an effort to trash it.

PM Modi said in a new video that a "entire ecosystem" was working to undermine the film because it tells the "truth."

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files was released on March 11th.

The film is based on the 1990s Kashmiri Hindu exodus from the Valley.

This ecosystem is hell-bent on condemning an individual who has demonstrated the bravery to tell the truth. They also refuse to comprehend or permit others to do so. They do not want to accept the reality, and they do not want the truth to be presented in public. ×

It has sparked passionate debate on all sides.

PM Modi commented on the film, saying, "For the past few days, people have been talking about it.People who normally spend their lives fighting for freedom of expression have become angry.They aren't talking about the movie as a work of art.Instead, the entire ecosystem is attempting to discredit the film."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on #TheKashmirFiles…



Truth based on facts presented in the movie, but the whole “ecosystem” is out to discredit it. pic.twitter.com/V4cuQhNuCq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 15, 2022 ×

PM Modi said such films should be made so that people get to know the truth, the source added.

"My issue is not a film. My concern is that whatever is the truth needs to be presented in the right manner for the good of the country," he added, saying that if "one wants they can bring another movie on the same issue with a different perspective".

(With inputs from agencies)