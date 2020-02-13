Efficacy of conviction remains to be seen: India on Hafiz Saeed conviction

India expressed its scepticism over the efficacy of the conviction of Hafiz Saeed by a Pakistani court, official sources said on Thursday.

An anti-terrorism court sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder to five-and-a-half years in jail each in two cases. A fine of Rs 15,000 was also imposed on him. However, the combined 11 years of jail term will run concurrently, which means the net sentencing will be only five and a half years.

It is a long-pending international obligation of Pakistan to end its support for terrorism and the efficacy of Saeed's sentencing remained to be seen, Indian government sources said.

Saeed's, the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, conviction came just four days ahead of a meeting of global anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris to review Pakistan's actions to contain terror groups in the country.

Pakistan is currently placed under FATF's "grey list" for failing to curb terror financing.

"The decision has been made on the eve of FATF Plenary meeting, which has to be noted," the Indian official sources said.

The sources also that the Indian government would keep an eye on whether Pakistan would take action against all other terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil.

