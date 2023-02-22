Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold 'frank and in-depth' talks over disengagement along LAC

India and China on Wednesday held diplomatic talks over disengagement in remaining friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. As per reports, while the two nations discussed proposals in an "open and constructive manner", there is no indication of a breakthrough. One outcome that came out of the talks held under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) framework was that the two sides have agreed to hold the 18th round of military talks on an early date. According to a PTI report citing the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), talks at an early date would help to achieve the objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector and create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," said the MEA.

Also read | Host India avoids discussion on more Russia sanctions at G20 meet: Report

"To achieve this objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date," it added in a statement.

The 17th round of military talks was held on December 20 of last year. However, there was no indication of any forward movement in the resolution of the remaining issues between Inda and China.

As per the ministry, the two sides have agreed to continue discussions via diplomatic and military channels.

"The 26th meeting of the WMCC was held on 22 February 2023 in person in Beijing. This was the first WMCC meeting since the 14th meeting held in July 2019, to be held in person," it said.

A joint statement released after the talks said that both sides exchanged views in an "open and constructive" manner towards resolving the "relevant issues". It also described the talks as "frank and in-depth".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE