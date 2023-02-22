Indo-Israeli joint venture firm to provide service support for India's MRSAM missiles

Israeli Aerospace Industries(IAI) and India's Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), firms owned by their respective Governments, have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to form a joint venture firm for extending long-term product support services for Indian Armed Forces.

Aimed at providing life-cycle support for the Indo-Israeli Medium-Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), this joint venture furthers the long-standing cooperation between India and Israel in the field of Defence. The venture is to have its headquarters in India's capital New Delhi and will provide technical and maintenance support for MRSAM and its related systems.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, CMD, BEL, said, “BEL considers IAI, Israel, as a very important strategic partner. This Joint Venture between the two companies is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring timely Product Support services for MRSAM Systems and enable substantial indigenous workshare with the active participation of the Indian supply chain.”

MRSAM is an advanced air and missile defence system that provides protection against a variety of aerial platforms. The MRSAM is used by the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy and Israeli Defence Forces.

The system includes an Advanced Phased Array Radar, command and control shelter, mobile launchers and interceptors with an advanced RF seeker. MRSAM is jointly developed by IAI and India's Defence Research Development Organization(DRDO) in collaboration with India and Israel for India’s Armed Forces. The MRSAM missile is capable of taking down multiple aerial targets such as jets, drones, helicopters, and incoming missiles, within a 70km range.

Boaz Levy, IAI’s President and CEO, had said earlier, “Our joint venture with BEL will leverage the best technology, innovation and talent to provide services matching the needs of our customers in India. It follows our announcement in 2022 about the opening of Aerospace Services India (ASI), an IAI subsidiary in New Delhi, both of which illustrate our support of the Indian Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’(self-reliant India) initiative and investment in India.”

