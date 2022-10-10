EAM Jaishankar refuses to disclose India's upcoming UN vote on Russia

During a joint press conference, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar on Monday (October 10) declined to disclose India's stand on the upcoming draft resolution against Russia in the UN General Assembly.

He said, "As a matter of prudence and policy, we don't predict our votes in advance." He continues, "We have been very clearly against the conflict in Ukraine," PTI reported.

Jaishankar further added, " We believe that this conflict does not serve the interests of anybody neither the participants nor indeed of the international community. And as a country of the Global South, we have been seeing first-hand how much it has impacted low-income countries, the challenges that they are facing in terms of fuel and food and fertilisers."

The foreign minister said he agreed with what the Indian Prime Minister said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: that this is not the time for a war as it will affect everyone.

India till now hasn't condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has requested to solve the conflict through the matter of diplomacy and dialogue. Earlier this month, a draught resolution was presented to the UNSC to call for an immediate end to the violence while also stressing finding a resolution.

The diplomats said that the UN General Assembly is yet to decide on a draft resolution on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine has entered its seventh month. Till now the war has claimed the lives of thousands of people, forcing million to flee.

Several foreign countries have sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and collectively showed their disagreement against Russia bypassing sanctions. Russia being the target has still not reversed its actions.

(WIth inputs from agencies)

