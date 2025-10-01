/Dussehra 2025 outfit ideas: Best traditional and modern looks for men and women

Dussehra 2025, also known as Vijayadashmi, is a celebration of victory over evil. The story of the festival is followed by two different incidents, the first is when Lord Ram ended the bad deeds of Raavana by killing him as a result of kidnapping his wife, Sita, and the other, it also marks the culmination of 9- day navratra festival. Dussehra is a well-known joyous celebration, during which people get ready in new attire to match the festive spirit. But some people find it difficult to decide what they should wear. What outfit will go best on this auspicious day? So, don't get stressed, we are here to help you find your outfit.

Dussehra 2025: Traditional attire for Women

Sharara Set- For women who are confused about what to wear, a Sharara set can be an easy go-to outfit. It is low maintenance and yet gives a royal look. The attire will not make you hustle to carry it and will look beautiful too.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Light-weight traditional saree- Consider a traditional saree with an elegant gotta Patti border, royal colours like red, navy blue, pink and yellow, along with some flower embroidery and flowing silhouettes. Drape your saree neatly so that it will give a clean look overall.

Anarkali suits- A Flowy and flared Anarkali suit will enhance your look. You can go with pastel or nude colours for it. Accessorise it with flowers in your hair and gold jewellery.

Bengali Attire- Wear a white with red broad border Bengali saree. Apply aalta on your hands and feet to achieve a proper Bengali look. Tie your hair in a neat or messy bun, whichever you prefer and add a big red Bindi on your forehead.

Dussehra 2025: Traditional attire for Men

Chikankari Kurta- For men, a chikankari kurta will be the perfect choice, which will definitely earn remarks from everyone. A kurta with a white pyjama is a timeless choice.

Silk Kurta paired up with Nehru jacket- If you want to make an impression, opt for a silk kurta along with a Nehru jacket that will add a dashing touch.