DRDO to investigate ship bound for Karachi at Kandla port

Missile scientists from India's defence research and development organisation(DRDO) will physically open and examine the seized cargo from a detained Chinese ship at the Kandla port today.

The scientist will ascertain if the Karachi-bound ship violated India's law and also the United Nations convention against weapons of mass destruction.

The ship was detained for trying to pass on an autoclave as an industrial dryer remains docked at Gujarat's Kandla port.

The ship is suspected to contain cargo used to launch missiles. The ship had started its voyage from the port of Jiangyin in eastern China on January 17.

The vessel was bound for port Qasim in Karachi but made a brief stop at the Kandla port on February 3 as Indian authorities conducted a detailed inspection.

According to marine-traffic.com, the vessel is named Da Cui Yun and was manufactured in 2011 at the port of Hong Kong.