Suspicious Karachi-bound ship carrying explosives held in Gujarat

A Karachi-bound vessel was intercepted by Indian authorities at the Kandla port on February 3.

To this day, the ship continues to be docked at the port.

And the reason is a suspicious cargo that was wrongly declared in the manifest.

This cargo, in fact has military purposes, and is even used in the launch process of a ballistic missile.

The ship also bears a Hong Kong flag.

And started its voyage from the port of Jiangyin in Eastern China on January 17.

The vessel was bound for Port Qasim in Karachi. But made a brief stop at the Kandla Port on February 3.

And when the authorities conducted a detailed inspection, they discovered what is called an ''autoclave'', which is essentially a pressure chamber.

And it has multiple purposes - both civilian and military.

According to marine-traffic.com, the vessel is named Da Cui Yun and was manufactured in 2011 at the port of Hong Kong.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been looped in to inspect the entire vessel.

A team of the DRDO will conduct a search operation today to examine the autoclave.

And determine whether the cargo is in fact intended for military purposes.

If the findings are upheld, the authorities can seize the cargo.