'Don't dare,' Mamata Banerjee warns detractors after Indian women wrestlers burst into tears

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal reacted strongly after the scuffle at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar where some of India's top women wrestlers are protesting. The protesting wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the Delhi Police in early hours of Thursday (May 4).

"Don't dare to hurt our wrestlers," Banerjee said.

"Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters and I as a human being definitely stand by our wrestlers. Law is one for all. `Law of the ruler` can`t hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can`t break their spirit. The fight is right and the fight will continue. Don`t dare to hurt our wrestlers, the nation is watching their tears and the nation won`t forgive you. I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them," the chief minister`s Twitter message read. Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters and I as a human being definitely stand by our wrestlers. Law is one for all. “Law of the ruler” cant hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can’t break… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2023 × The state of West Bengal is about 1500 km (more than 900 miles) away from India's national capital New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's strong warning came after images and video of crying women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar were shown on TV and widely shared on social media. The women, who have joined forces with some of male wrestlers to are accusing chief of Wrestling Federation of India of sexual misconduct, accused police of misbehaviour on May 4.

Watch | Scuffle between Delhi Police and wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar × Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the incident at Jantar Mantar. He lashed out against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which holds power in the federal government and said that the treatment of celebrated sportspersons was shameful and arrogant.

Brij Bhushan Singh, the President of Wrestling Federation of India who has been accused of sexual misconduct belongs to BJP and is also a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament of India.

Brij Bhushan Singh has refused to resigned from his post after wrestlers' allegations and has said that he will step down only if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Bharatiya Janata Party ask him to leave his post.

