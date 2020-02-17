Several Indian-Americans to accompany President Trump during India visit

Several high profile Indians will be accompanying US President Donald Trump during his visit to India.

Also read- Ahmedabad: Preparations in full swing ahead of Trump's maiden visit to India

Indian-Americans in top government positions view Trump’s India visit as an opportunity to send a message to the immigrant community in the US.

Indian Americans that are most likely to accompany the US president are Rita Baranwal, Prem Parameswaran, Bimal Patel, Manisha Singh, Ajit Pai, Seema Verma, Kash Patel and Sampat Shivangi.

This is an election year for Trump and he is likely to use the optics around his Delhi and Ahmedabad visits to reach out to the Indian-American electorate back home.

The members who are set to be in Trump's visit include: Rita Baranwal Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy, Prem Parameswaran

Member, Asian Americans Advisory Commission, Bimal Patel Assistant Secretary, Treasury for Financial Institutions, Manisha Singh

Assistant Secretary, Economic & Business affairs bureau, Ajit Pai Chairman, Federal Communications Commission, Seema Verma

Administrator, centres for Medicaid Services, Kash Patel Adviser, National Security Council & Sampat Shivangi Republican fundraiser.