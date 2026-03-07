/Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 60; no hike in petrol or diesel rates, says govt

The price of domestic cooking gas LPG was hiked on Saturday by Rs 60 per cylinder, as the ongoing West Asia crisis disrupts global energy supply. The LPG rate hike led to fears of an impending hike in petrol and diesel prices, but government sources scotched the rumours. Government sources said no increase in petrol and diesel prices is in the offing as state-owned oil firms have enough financial muscle to absorb the warranted increase.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website, after the Saturday hike, the non-subsidised LPG that households use in kitchens will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously.

In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 912.50, Rs 939 in Kolkata, and Rs 928.50 in Chennai, according to the website. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, over 10 crore Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries who got free LPG connections since 2016 will now have to pay Rs 613 per 14.2 kg cylinder after accounting for a subsidy of Rs 300 per bottle they get for up to 12 refills in a year.

‘Price increase necessitated because of spike in global energy rates’

Top government sources said the LPG price increase was necessitated because of a spike in global energy prices. Despite the increase, the price is less than the Rs 1,050 per 14.2-kg cylinder rate required to break even at cost.

Even at the increased prices, LPG in India is cheaper than most countries in the world, said government sources, adding it costs Rs 1,207 per bottle in Kathmandu, Rs 1,241 in Sri Lanka, and Rs 1,046 in Pakistan.

The LPG price rise of Saturday is the second increase in rate in 11 months. The price was last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year.

The price of commercial LPG used by establishments like hotels and restaurants was increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

Govt rules out increase in petrol and diesel prices

The government sources also ruled out any increase in petrol and diesel price for now, as the three fuel marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have enough financial muscle to absorb the impact.

Retail petrol and diesel prices have been on a freeze since April 2022, with fuel retailers absorbing losses when crude prices are high and making profits when rates are low.

The increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the US and Israel’s attack on Iran triggered a wider military conflict in the oil and gas-rich Middle East. The conflict has led to a near halt in tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, the critical sea lane between Iran and Oman used by Middle Eastern producers to export oil and gas to global markets.