Doda in J&K is militancy free after Hizbul militant killed in encounter, say police

Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir has become "militancy free" as the last of the surviving militants in the area was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district, police said on Monday.

"With today's operation at Khull Chohar in Anantnag by Anantnag Police along with 19 RR, CRPF in which two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including one district commander and one Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood were neutralised, Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again as Masood was last surviving terrorist of Doda," a police spokesman said.

With today’s operation at Khulchohar area of Anantnag by Police along with Local RR unit in which 2 LeT terrorists including one district commander & one HM commander Masood (in pic) were neutralised, Doda dist in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again: J&K DGP pic.twitter.com/M1OEOHuhJ7 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020 ×

The spokesman said Masood, a resident of Doda, was involved in a rape case in the district and was absconding ever since.

"He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir," the spokesman added.

(With inputs from ANI)