Do not expect irresponsible statements from President Erdogan: India on Delhi riots

India has demarched the Turkish envoy in Delhi Şakir Özkan Torunlar over remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calling Delhi riots a "massacre".

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said,"The comments by the Turkish president are factually inaccurate and are driven by his political agenda. We do not expect such irresponsible statements from a head of state."

The Turkish envoy was demarched on March 3. The relationship between India and Turkey have nosedived after a number of anti-India remarks by Turkish President Erdoğan.

This is the second demarch to the envoy by New Delhi this year. India had demarched the Turkish envoy in February of this year as well after Turkish President raised Kashmir in the Pakistani Parliament during his visit to the country.

That time the ministry of external affairs in a statement said, "This recent episode is but one more example of a pattern of Turkey interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. India finds that completely unacceptable. We particularly reject the repeated attempts by Turkey to justify the cross border terrorism practiced so blatantly by Pakistan."