India summons Iran envoy over FM's remarks on Delhi riots

India has summoned Iran Envoy Ali Chegeni over remarks made by Iran FM Javad Zarif.

New Delhi lodged a strong protest over remarks made by Zarif on "matters internal to India."

Iran FM in a tweet on Monday evening condemned the riots in Delhi in a tone that riled Indian authorities.

Zarif in the tweet said, "Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims."

Adding, "For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law."

The development comes even as both sides are engaging with each other. Many Indian & Iranian citizens are stranded in each other's countries over coronavirus fears.