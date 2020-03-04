Our future has been burnt here: Rahul Gandhi on gutted school in riot-hit northeast Delhi 

Former Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the riot-hit northeast Delhi and said violence in the capital had hurt the country`s reputation in the world.

Gandhi arrived in Brijpuri area where miscreants set fire to and vandalised a school. On reaching Arun Public School, Gandhi said, " This school is the future of Delhi. Hate and violence has destroyed it. This violence is of no benefit to Bharat Mata. Everybody has to work in together and take India forward at this time. ."

He said "People who are spreading hatred and violence are enemies of progress. Efforts are being made to divide people, today it is a time of sorrow, so I have come here. Let us all come together to restore the situation."

He said "the violence in the country`s capital has hurt the country`s reputation in the world."

Asking people in the violence-hit areas to maintain peace , he said, "Brotherhood, unity and love is our strength, which we must maintain."

''India is being divided; no one is benefitting from this,'' he said.

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and K.C. Venugopal were also present along with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.



