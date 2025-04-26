Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, in an urge to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that India should “divide Pakistan into two parts” and “merge Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir” with India. The statement comes after a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that took 26 lives.

Advertisment

During a candlelight march in Hyderabad with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Reddy said, “We urge you to move forward, and we, the 140 crore Indians, will stand with you. Divide Pakistan into two parts and merge PoK with India, we are all with you. This is not the time to do politics,” ANI quoted Reddy as saying during his speech at to protest against the Pahalgam terror attacks," ANI reported.