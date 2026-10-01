A tragic incident has struck Maharashtra’s Raigad district after a group of students from Alandi in Pune district drowned in the sea at Diveagar on Thursday.

The students were on an outing organised by a private coaching class when the incident took place. Preliminary information suggests that some students entered the sea and may have misjudged the water depth and prevailing conditions.

Eight students have died in the incident, while one student was initially reported missing. Rescue and search operations were launched following the incident as authorities worked to trace those unaccounted for.

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The tragedy has left families and the local community in deep shock. Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances that led to the students entering the water and examine the safety arrangements in place during the outing.

Diveagar, a popular coastal destination in Raigad, attracts visitors from Pune and Mumbai, particularly during holidays and group excursions.

The incident has once again brought attention to the risks associated with entering unfamiliar coastal waters, where changes in depth, currents and sea conditions can pose serious dangers even when the water appears calm.