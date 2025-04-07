Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s shocking comment amid huge outcry over a man groping a woman on a Bengaluru street is fuelling public anger. Replying to questions over the shocking video, the home minister, who is in charge of law and order, said such incidents can occur in a big city like Bengaluru.

“The cops are working 24X7. Some incidents happen here and there. In such a big city, such incidents will happen,” Parameshwara’ said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara says, "Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat… https://t.co/28wRCjTGB3 pic.twitter.com/ylkawbEzzD — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

“I keep telling the police commissioner daily to be careful, to monitor all areas through patrolling. This is something I say almost every day. When some incidents happen here and there, of course people’s attention will be drawn towards them,” the home minister said.

In CCTV footage that has gone viral, a man is seen following two women in an alley of the BTM Layout neighbourhood. He suddenly gropes one woman, who tries to resist, and flees.

The woman has not come forward to file a complaint, but police have registered a case under relevant sections.

The BJP has slammed the Siddaramaiah government over the incident and said the video has exposed the reality of the law and order situation in Bengaluru and claimed that the city is becoming “increasingly unsafe” for women.

BJP spokesperson Prashanth G said, “This is such an insensitive remark. Is he normalising sexual assault and crimes against women? He is shying away from responsibility and doesn't want to be accountable.”

BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan said the state home minister’s remark reflects his helplessness.

“The groping incident is condemnable. The home minister’s response is disgusting and demotivating. His statement shows how helpless he is as a home minister,” said Narayan.

Hitting out at the Karnataka home minister for “trivialising” the incident, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called it reflective of a “misogynistic, patriarchal, sexist and obnoxious” mindset.

The Home Minister of Karnataka has downplayed an incident that has deeply shocked the nation, especially the people of Karnataka and women. A man sexually assaulted a woman, and the CCTV footage clearly captured the crime. Even after nearly four days, the Karnataka Police are yet… pic.twitter.com/iHwgbngEXv — BJP (@BJP4India) April 7, 2025





"Today, we have come across such a statement from the Home Minister of Karnataka, which has made us feel embarrassed and ashamed of ourselves... Three to four days have lapsed since the shocking incident took place, but the Karnataka Police have been unable to catch the accused. Instead of showing seriousness and taking action, there is a statement from the Home Minister of Karnataka, and it appears that he stands by the molester," he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, Arvind Bellad, also slammed the Congress government in Karnataka and said, “Predators get the benefit of systemic apathy? Bengaluru deserves better. Karnataka deserves leadership, not excuses!”

A woman is stalked and molested on the streets of Bengaluru, and the Home Minister of Karnataka responds with a shrug: ‘Such incidents do take place in a large city.’ This is not just insensitive — it’s a shocking normalization of sexual violence.



Instead of expressing outrage… pic.twitter.com/lHC6mVTXOR — Arvind Bellad (@BelladArvind) April 7, 2025





Last year, a similar incident was caught on camera in August. A woman in Bengaluru's Konanakunte area was groped by a man during her morning walk. The accused, who was a cab driver, was arrested two days after the incident took place.



According to government data, Bengaluru saw a significant increase in crime against women in 2023, and police registered 3,260 cases, including 1,135 related to molestation.



(With inputs from agencies)