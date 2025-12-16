/Delhiites denied tandoori chicken? Netizens react after Rekha Gupta govt bans tandoor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government has sparked a meme fest on social media after it announced a ban on coal and firewood tandoors across hotels, restaurants and eateries in the city last week. The move, mocked by netizens, was taken in a bid to tackle the pressing issue of pollution in the national capital. The new rule has sparked frustration among people, who have alleged that the Delhi government has not made enough efforts to tackle the growing problem of air pollution.

On Tuesday (Dec 16), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 400 at several areas, including Anand Vihar and ITO. As the air quality continues to deteriorate, authorities implemented stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday (Dec 13).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ban on tandoor was announced last week after an order was issued under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. All eateries are now required to switch to electric, gas-based, or other clean fuels. Under GRAP IV, burning of biomass, waste, or similar materials (which could include coal) is strictly prohibited.

Following the ban, netizens flooded social media with memes, mocking the move taken by the Delhi government and accusing the authorities of not making proper efforts to combat air pollution in the city.

Also read | Four dead after several vehicles catch fire in collision on Delhi-Agra Expressway

“Banning Tandoor to reduce air pollution is like banning bicycles to reduce traffic jam,” wrote one social media user.

Another person questioned the move while posting a video of pollution in Delhi, saying, “The view yesterday from Akshardham metro - the solution? A TANDOOR BAN.”