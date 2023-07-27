Delhi: Yamuna water level continues to flow above danger mark, Hindon water recedes

The Yamuna River continues to flow over the danger limit of 205.33 metres with its peak level recorded at 205.75 metres at 8 am at Delhi Railway Bridge on Thursday.

On Wednesday, several parts of Delhi-NCR were lashed with heavy rain, prompting an 'orange alert' from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Hindustan Times reported.

The rise in Yamuna's water level has once again sparked concerns over the capital's flood-like situation in neighbouring areas. Yamuna's water level has been hovering around the danger mark for the past few days, following its all-time high pattern of 208.66 metres recorded on July 13, which forced hundreds to evacuate.

Hindon River water level recedes

Meanwhile, the Hindon River in Noida, a tributary of the Yamuna, receded to 196.84 metres on Thursday at 7 am after recording its Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 197.28 metres on Wednesday.

Till now, a total of 1,300 villagers have been displaced and moved to shelters while some 1,600 hectares of land have been submerged in Noida and Greater Noida.

Manish Kumar Verma, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate and Lokesh M Noida Authority CEO visited the affected villages and reviewed the situation.

Earlier this week, a company's huge yard field with parked cars submerged in Hindonwater in the Ecotech 3 of Greater Noida.

The rise in the water levels of Yamuna and Hindon occurred due to Wednesday's heavy downpour prompting 'flood-like concerns" among residents.

The national capital recieved its heaviest downpour on July 8, in 21 years when 126.1 mm of rainfall was recorded. On July 13th, the Yamuna for the first time surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres since September 1978.

Amid the monsoon season in India, various states like Kolkata, Gujarat and Delhi have been reporting cases of Conjunctivitis or Pink Eye, with the majority among the young population.

AIIMS Delhi officials told news agency PTI that they have been recording some 100 cases every day.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE