Delhi weather update: IMD issues 'heatwave warning' in capital & NCR, rainfall likely from this week

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (May 22) issued a "heatwave warning," for the national capital Delhi and NCR after several parts saw mercury surging beyond 45 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, several parts of the national capital recorded temperatures near 45 degrees with Najafgarh recording the highest temperature at 46.3 degrees. The weather agency added that Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar and Rodge recorded mercury at 44 degrees Celsius and Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity levels were reported at 25 per cent and 74 per cent.



Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

In the dry scorching weather, heatwave conditions are prevailing in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The maximum temperature recorded in Rajasthan was over 45 degrees Celsius.

In Jaisalmer, the maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 44 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner and Churu recorded 45.5 and 45.6 degrees Celsius respectively. In the pink city, Jaipur the maximum temperature was recorded at 43 degrees while it was 44.6 and 42.1 degrees in Kota and Ajmer.

However, the department in the next few days gave predicted rainfall at some places in Rajasthan, including Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur, which could bring the temperature down by some degrees.

In Uttar Pradesh, the agency issued a yellow (watch and stay updated) warning in 18 districts including Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot and other adjoining areas on May 21. Lucknow Met office in charge Mohd Danish said that the heatwave conditions have prevailed over 12 districts out of 18.

The warning comes as when most of the schools in the state are closed for summer vacations including the government schools.

A sense of relief from May 23

But there's also good news. Officials stated that a fresh western disturbance could bring relief from the hot weather starting from May 24 with light rain and cloudy and windy weather for three to four days, news agency PTI reported.

It also predicted strong surface winds reaching speeds of 25-35 kilometres per hour during the day.

The monsoon generally enters India around June 1. It arrives in Uttar Pradesh between June 18 and 20 through eastern districts like Ballia and Gorakhpur.

How to stay away from heatwave?

In the tweet posted by IMD, it shared ways you can avoid hot weather. It first stated to avoid heat exposure and wear lightweight, light-coloured clothes.

When going outside, make sure to cover your head using a cloth or umbrella.

Drink sufficient water even if you are not thirsty.

(with inputs from agencies)

