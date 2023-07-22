Delhi: Water level of Yamuna hovers around danger mark

The water level of the Yamuna River is hovering around the danger mark in India's national capital Delhi. According to a report by the news agency PTI on Saturday (July 22), fresh spells of heavy rain have been reported in parts of Uttarakhand and it may lead to a rise in Yamuna's water level again, delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi.

Delhi has been grappling with waterlogging and flooding after heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of Yamuna led to the river swelling to record levels. On July 13, the water level was at 208.66 metres, surpassing a previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978.

According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level dropped from 205.34 metres at 6 pm on Friday to 205.29 metres at 9 am on Saturday. It may drop further before the impact of rain in upper catchment areas becomes clear. The data said that the flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage was 1.47 lakh cusecs at 9 am, the highest since July 13.

The report said that in case of heavy rain upstream of Delhi, the increase in water level could slow down the pace of rehabilitation of the affected families in the inundated low-lying areas. Such families might have to stay in relief camps Over 27,000 people have been evacuated from their homes so far.

The increase could also impact the water supply in the capital. The water supply was restored to normal on Tuesday after being affected for around four-five days due to the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad.

The report said that the pump house supplied water to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, which together account for around 25 per cent of Delhi's supply.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE