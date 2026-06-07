/Delhi university professor murder: Killers travelled 1,400 km to execute plan

Delhi university professor murder: Police nab Killers who travelled 1,400 km to execute plan

The Delhi police have arrested a couple in the case involving the murder of an assistant professor of Delhi University college in her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave. Arrested from Bardhaman in West Bengal, the killers travelled close to 1,400 kilometers to execute the murder.

Reason for murder

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The couple was familiar to the victim, and the motive appears to be a property dispute as per initial investigations as the professor's maternal grandfather owned a property in West Bengal where they lived as tenants. The couple allegedly wanted to purchase it, but the professor always refused.

The police got to the culprits after it analysed CCTV footage from the housing complex that showed a masked man and woman entering the sixth-floor apartment on Wednesday (June 3).

The duo arrived in the capital with their child so as to avoid any suspicion by the police. They then went to the professor's flat on the pretext of paying the rent and again asked her to sell the property but she denied after which they killed her.

The couple will be produced before a local court, where Delhi Police will seek permission to take them to Delhi for further investigation.

About the Delhi University professor

The 49-year-old victim identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in the flat.