Delhi riots: Government under fire from Opposition, high court raps police and CM demands Army deployment

Home Minister Amit shah is under fire from the opposition and has chaired several meetings with the police top brass.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has demanded Amit shah's resignation as the Delhi police in the national capital directly report to the home minister.

The Delhi high court has rapped the Delhi police for its failure to registering firs against leaders who indulged in hate speech just before the targetted violence broke out in the national capital.

Even the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi police for not taking action against those who made inflammatory speeches and said that if it had acted as required by law and in time the violence could have been averted.

Supreme Court Justice KM Joseph, while hearing a petition on the shaheen bagh protests lamented the lack of professionalism in the police force in containing the violence.

Section-144 has been imposed in the affected areas and shoot at sight orders issued. The chief minister of Delhi too called the situation alarming.

In a tweet — Arvind Kejriwal said that 'I have been in touch with people the entire night. Police, despite all its efforts, is unable to control the situation and instil confidence.'

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

He says the army should be called in immediately. In another tweet with pictures of the injured attached.

The Delhi CM said that Hindus, Muslims and policemen — none have escaped unhurt. This madness must end immediately.