Delhi reports 1,076 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

The Goa government declared today that all passengers arriving in the state will be required to go in for 14 days of home quarantine or they can opt for 14 days of paid institutional quarantine.

Also Read: India crosses 19 lakh mark with 52,509 new coronavirus cases

The state government said thermal screening will be undertaken for all passengers and COVID-19 test will be done for all symptomatic passengers.

However, if a tourist carries a COVID-19 negative certificate then accommodation will be allowed to be booked but in case the tourist does not have it then they will be directed to undergo coronavirus test.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said that India has continued testing over 6 lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day with 6,19,652 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests has now reached 2,14,84,402.

India's national capital reported 1,076 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,40,232 with 10072 active cases. The death toll in Delhi due to the virus has reached 4044.

Amid the rising number of cases, Assam today announced complete lockdown in areas falling under Tinsukia and Makum municipal boards from August 5 to August 12.

In Puducherry, 286 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

