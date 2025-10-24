Delhi Police foil fidayeen plot, 2 ISIS terrorists with potential Pakistan ISI ties arrested

Delhi Police have arrested two ISIS-linked men who were allegedly training for suicide attacks in the Indian capital. Officials say their arrests likely foiled a major terror plot in the capital. Investigators are probing possible Pakistan ISI links.
Police in the Indian national capital, Delhi, have busted an ISIS module and arrested two terrorists who, as per reports, were allegedly undergoing training for "fidayeen" (suicide) attacks. Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday identified one of the two terrorists as Adnan. They said that both the arrested men are from Bhopal, and were nabbed following coordinated operations in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, based on specific intelligence inputs.
Also read | 'We're just gonna kill them': Trump says won't seek Congress nod before striking Venezuela; Maduro pleads 'No crazy war, please!'
PTI news agency, citing a senior police officer, reported that the two terror suspects were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs about an impending terror strike in Delhi. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," revealed the officer.
A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the coordinated operations, according to initial reports. The operation was led by Additional Commissioner Pramod Kushwaha and ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, according to The Times of India. These timely arrests, police said, likely "averted a possible terror attack in Delhi".
Also read | 'US is our enemy': Putin, Medvedev slam Trump after new US sanctions, vow Russia will 'never bow to pressure'
Officials believe the busted module was inspired by ISIS and could have links to Pakistan’s ISI, which is suspected of funding and coordinating such networks under the guise of the Islamic State. The interrogation of the two suspects is ongoing, with agencies probing their plans and possible connections to international terror outfits. Security agencies are also working to trace the terror suspects' network and identify possible international connections.