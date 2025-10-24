Delhi Police foil fidayeen plot, 2 ISIS terrorists with potential Pakistan ISI ties arrested

Police in the Indian national capital, Delhi, have busted an ISIS module and arrested two terrorists who, as per reports, were allegedly undergoing training for "fidayeen" (suicide) attacks. Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday identified one of the two terrorists as Adnan. They said that both the arrested men are from Bhopal, and were nabbed following coordinated operations in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, based on specific intelligence inputs.

Fidayeen threat in India?

PTI news agency, citing a senior police officer, reported that the two terror suspects were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs about an impending terror strike in Delhi. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," revealed the officer.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the coordinated operations, according to initial reports. The operation was led by Additional Commissioner Pramod Kushwaha and ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, according to The Times of India. These timely arrests, police said, likely "averted a possible terror attack in Delhi".

Pakistan ISI links?