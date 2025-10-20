/Delhi old vehicles ban to be imposed from November 1: All you need to know to avoid having your car scrapped

The implementation of the fuel ban on end-of-life (EOL) or overage vehicles in Delhi-NCR, which was postponed by the central air quality panel in July, will now come into effect from November 1, 2025. The decision, which affects diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, was deferred after a review by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), sources told PTI.

"Direction 89 to be amended. Drive against End-of-Life vehicles in Delhi will now come into force from November 1, along with 5 NCR districts," a CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) official previously told the news agency ANI.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had earlier ordered to ban such vehicles from getting fuel in Delhi from July 1, regardless of where they were registered.

Following the move, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote to the CAQM demanding that it hold off on the action. He labelled the move "premature and potentially counterproductive", and pointed to "operational and infrastructural challenges".

How can overage vehicles in Delhi-NCR be checked?

The ban will be imposed on November 1 across Delhi and five adjoining high-vehicle-density districts, which include Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat.

After the CAQM announced its decision, several fuel stations in Delhi had placed Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify EOL vehicles. The installed camera scans the number plate and verifies the details of the vehicle, which include fuel type, age, and registration, through the VAHAN database.