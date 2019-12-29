Delhi-NCR likely to receive light rain on New Year

Delhi-NCR region likely to witness light rain showers on New Year, moreover, hailstorm is also expected over the region on January 2, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Light rain is likely over Delhi-NCR during January 1 and January 3 night. Hailstorm is also expected on January 2 over the Delhi-NCR region," said IMD.

As expected, change in wind direction from Northwesterly to easterly has started and reduction in cold days and the cold wave started from today.

This is reflected in maximum & minimum temperature. Severe cold day (SCD) or cold day is prevailing over Delhi NCR since December 14.

"The minimum temperature at Safdurjung was recorded at 3.4 degree Celsius today, whereas at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar the minimum temperature docked at 2.8 degree Celsius and 2.5 degree Celsius respectively," IMD added.

Dense fog was also witnessed at Palam this morning (visibility 150 meter) whereas moderate fog was reported at Safdarjung (visibility 600 meter).

Dense fog has been predicted for December 30 morning, cold day is also likely to prevail over few places over Delhi NCR.

Significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi NCR from December 31 evening under the influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in the lower level.



