An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit the northern Indian state of Haryana. It struck Jhajjar at 9:04 AM on Thursday (July 10). The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and neighbouring areas. The depth of the quake was 10 km, as reported by the National Institute of Seismology.

Many in Delhi NCR felt the tremors; they described it as strong but for a short duration. The National Disaster Response Force has issued an advisory to ensure people follow certain checks before such natural calamities. They have also shared measures to abide by in times of crisis.

Here’s what you should do:



Before:



Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake resistant.

Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings.

Fasten shelves securely to walls; place heavy or large objects on lower shelves.

Have an emergency kit ready.

Develop an emergency communication plan for the family.

Learn the technique of 'Drop-Cover-Hold'.

- This is a crucial earthquake safety measure to follow. One must drop to the ground, look for a safe cover, which could be a table, and then hold on to the position until the tremors stop.



During:



Stay calm and do not panic.

Drop under a table; cover your head with one hand and hold the table till the tremors last.

Run outside as soon as the tremors stop - do not use the lift.

When outside, move away from buildings, trees, walls and poles. Look for open spaces.

When inside a vehicle, pull over in an open area and remain inside; avoid bridges.



After