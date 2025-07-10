An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit the northern Indian state of Haryana. It struck Jhajjar at 9:04 AM on Thursday (July 10).
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit the northern Indian state of Haryana. It struck Jhajjar at 9:04 AM on Thursday (July 10). The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and neighbouring areas. The depth of the quake was 10 km, as reported by the National Institute of Seismology.
Many in Delhi NCR felt the tremors; they described it as strong but for a short duration. The National Disaster Response Force has issued an advisory to ensure people follow certain checks before such natural calamities. They have also shared measures to abide by in times of crisis.
