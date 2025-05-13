The grandson of the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, in a video, that has now gone viral.

Advertisment

Syed Areeb Bukhari, grandson of Ahmed Bukhari who is the 13th Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, Delhi, can be seen heard calling PM Modi 'Respected Uncle' and thanking Indian forces for their "firm action against terrorism." He also adds that he was disturbed and scared by the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Respected Uncle Modi, you have taken a strong step against terrorism—and you have shown it in action. You are our hero,” he says.

“Now I can focus on my studies again. Thank you to the Government of India and our brave Jawans. Jai Hind,” he adds.

Advertisment

Rea More | 'After being badly beaten...': Pakistan appealed to whole world post India's Operation Sindoor, PM Modi says

Watch the video here

Advertisment

Operation Sindoor

In a powerful and strategic response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on early Wednesday (May 7) launched a series of precision strikes against under code-named Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6-7 and hit nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India confirmed that its strikes have killed at least five dreaded terrorists from terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Tensions between both nations rose after Pakistan retaliated on Indian villages, making civilians their targets and military posts. As many as 16 people including soldiers lost their lives in Pakistani shelling and drone attack.

On May 10, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. EAM S Jaishankar reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." Pakistani drone attacks continued on the day of ceasefire as well, after which Misri issued a statement and told Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”.

Read More | PM Narendra Modi declares Operation Sindoor as policy, lists 3 pillars of India's new anti-terrorism doctrine

Prime Minister Modi's address

Meanwhile on May 12, PM Modi addressed the nation for the first time after Operation Sindoor. In a direct warning to Pakistan, PM Modi said that India's fight against terrorism will now include the Pakistani Army as well, as they defended Indian Forces' action against the terrorists. He also said that India will not cave in to the nuclear threat that Pakistan has been posing for years. Calling Operation Sindoor, a new line against terrorism, PM Modi straightforwardly expressed India's tough stance going forward - "Terror and talk cannot go together, terror and trade cannot happen together, and water and blood also cannot flow together," he said.

Read More | Operation Sindoor: PM Modi says 'water and blood' can't flow together