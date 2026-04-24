/Delhi horror: Ex-domestic worker in IRS officer's daughter murder had violent past

In the murder of IRS officer's daughter in South Delhi’s Amar Colony on Wednesday (April 22, 2026), a fresh development as come to light as crime and forensic teams gear up to conduct scene recreation. Investigations have revealed that the accused, Rahul Meena, was infamous for his aggressive behaviour in his native village, official sources said.

He also exhibited psychopathic tendencies and had a history of violent conduct, the sources further added.

The investigating team, meanwhile, is going to recreate the scene where CCTV footage was not available.

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"There are possibilities that the team may visit the crime scene today. Just to recreate the scene where CCTV footage was not available. Teams are also looking for the possibilities to take the accused along with," the source said, as reported by PTI.

Teams are now planning a detailed psychological assessment of the accused as part of the ongoing probe, said the source further.

What the Delhi horror incident?

The 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer was murdered in South Delhi’s Amar Colony on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). Police suspect the involvement of a former house help (Rahul Meena) and believe that the woman was strangled to death, likely with a mobile phone charging cable, as it was found at the scene.

The incident reportedly happened while the woman's parents were out for a walk, suspecting that the house help had entered the house and killed her. "He was recently removed from his job," police said.