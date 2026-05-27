/Delhi heatwave alert: NCR braces for 45°C as IMD issues yellow alert; relief likely from THIS date

Delhi is set to endure another punishing day of extreme summer heat on Wednesday (May 27), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heatwave conditions and forecasting temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office, the Indian national capital is expected to record a minimum temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius, keeping nights unusually warm as well.

India suffers from Nautapa

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The warning comes as large parts of north India continue to reel under the annual "Nautapa" period, traditionally considered the harshest phase of summer. Several districts across Uttar Pradesh have already crossed the 40-degree mark, with Banda remaining among the hottest places in the world over the past week, with temperatures breaching 47 degrees Celsius.

Relief likely from May 29

The IMD said that some relief could finally arrive in Delhi from May 29 onwards. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall activity later this week due to an approaching western disturbance combined with moisture flowing in from the Bay of Bengal.

"Relief in heatwave conditions over the region is likely from May 29," the IMD said, adding that changing weather patterns could help bring temperatures down after days of intense heat.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon’s arrival over mainland India now appears delayed. Earlier forecasts had suggested the monsoon would reach Kerala by May 26, but updated predictions now place its arrival between June 1 and June 4.

Also read | What is Nautapa? All you need to know about harshest summer days in India

Delhi Govt sets up 'heat-related illness' ward

The heatwave has also forced the Delhi government to ramp up emergency preparedness measures across hospitals and healthcare centres. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday reviewed arrangements at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where a dedicated "Heat Related Illness" ward has now been set up for patients suffering from heatstroke, dehydration and other heat-related complications.

Officials said emergency beds, ICU support systems and medical staff have been placed on alert across government hospitals in anticipation of a possible surge in patients.