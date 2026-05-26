/What is Nautapa? All you need to know about harshest summer days in India

As temperatures touch 45 degrees Celsius across parts of India, many are talking about Nautapa. Here’s everything you need to know about the nine-day harshest summer period in India.
As temperatures continue to soar across northern and central India, with mercury rising to 45 degrees in several places, many people have started talking about “Nautapa”. Rooted in Indian astrology and weather folklore, the nine-day period is considered to bring the most intense heat days around late May and early June every year.
Nautapa is a nine-day period believed to bring the hottest days of summer in India. The term comes from the Hindi words “nau” (nine) and “tapa” (heat). It usually begins around May 25 or May 26 every year. According to traditional Hindu astrology, Nautapa begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra (a prominent star/constellation). During this phase, the Sun’s rays are considered especially intense, falling almost vertically on the Northern Hemisphere, leading to soaring temperatures in the region.
Northern and central India experience the strongest impact of Nautapa, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, which often face severe heatwave conditions during this period.
Many traditional beliefs link Nautapa to the monsoon season. Strong heat during these nine days is thought to help create conditions for good rainfall later. Farmers have long considered Nautapa important for predicting monsoon patterns.
While the India Meteorological Department has already warned of heatwaves, it does not officially recognise Nautapa as a scientific weather event. However, late May is naturally one of the hottest periods before monsoon winds arrive, which explains the extreme temperatures.
Extreme heat during Nautapa can lead to dehydration, heatstroke, fatigue, and water shortages. Heatwaves can especially affect children, elderly people, outdoor workers, and those with health conditions.
Health experts advise staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during afternoon hours, wearing loose cotton clothes, and limiting outdoor activities. Using umbrellas, caps, and drinking enough water can help prevent heat-related illnesses.