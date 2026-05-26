/What is Nautapa? All you need to know about harshest summer days in India

Nautapa is a nine-day period believed to bring the hottest days of summer in India. The term comes from the Hindi words “nau” (nine) and “tapa” (heat). It usually begins around May 25 or May 26 every year. According to traditional Hindu astrology, Nautapa begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra (a prominent star/constellation). During this phase, the Sun’s rays are considered especially intense, falling almost vertically on the Northern Hemisphere, leading to soaring temperatures in the region.