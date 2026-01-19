/Unnao rape case: Delhi HC rejects Kuldeep Sengar's plea to suspend 10-year sentence in custodial death case

The Delhi High Court on Monday (Jan 19) refused to suspend the 10-year rigorous imprisonment imposed on Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a case related to the custodial death of the father of the Unnao rape case survivor. “No grounds are made out for grant relief. The application seeking suspension of sentence is dismissed,” said Justice Ravinder Dudeja.

The court noted that while Sengar had served a long incarceration of about 7.5 years, relief can not be provided on grounds of delay, partly because he has filed multiple applications in his appeal against his conviction.

Sengar has been in custody since April 13, 2018, and is serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case, apart from a life sentence in the minor rape case.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a trial court along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case of the custodial death of surviover's father.

On December 29, the Supreme Court stayed an order ofthe Delhi High Court which granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. A vacation bench led by CJI Surya Kant heard the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi HC order suspending the life sentence awarded to the former Uttar Pradesh MLA. After the order, the Delhi High Court faced massive backlash with the victim's side alleging that the investigating officer (IO) colluded with a judge to ensure the accused side wins.

What is Unnao rape case?



The Unnao rape case refers to the 2017 abduction and rape of a 17-year-old minor girl in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, India, by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a then-sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite reporting the crime, local police initially refused to name Sengar in the First Information Report (FIR).

In April 2018, the survivor attempted to self-immolate outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to protest police inaction. Shortly after, her father died in judicial custody following an assault by Sengar’s brother and associates. In 2019, when the hearing of the case was going on, a truck with blackened license plates rammed into the survivor’s car while she was travelling to court. Two of her aunts were killed, and the survivor was critically injured.