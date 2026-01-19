/Gaza 'Board of Peace': Which world leaders has Trump invited

Trump unveils a ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, appointing Blair, Kushner, and Rubio. The body seeks global funding and invites leaders like Modi and Milei to oversee reconstruction.
Donald Trump has appointed himself as the chair of the newly formed ‘Board of Peace’, describing it as the most prestigious board ever assembled. The body is tasked with overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction, attracting investment, and ensuring long-term stability in the region. Trump stated that the board will facilitate a transitional framework, working alongside international partners to rebuild the war-torn territory.
The board features prominent figures from Trump’s inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Kushner, who was pivotal in the Abraham Accords, is expected to focus on investment and regional relations. Witkoff will handle diplomatic engagements, ensuring the board’s strategy aligns with US foreign policy interests in the Middle East.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair have been named to the founding executive board. Blair’s inclusion aims to leverage his past experience as a Middle East quartet envoy, despite his controversial legacy in the region. Rubio will oversee governance capacity-building and ensure the board’s alignment with American diplomatic priorities.
To manage the massive economic task of rebuilding, World Bank President Ajay Banga and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan have joined the board. Their roles involve mobilising large-scale capital and attracting global investment to revitalise Gaza’s destroyed infrastructure. This focus on private sector engagement suggests a commercial approach to the reconstruction efforts.
Trump has extended invitations to leaders of several nations, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei. Letters were also sent to leaders in Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Canada, asking them to become founding members. Membership terms are reportedly linked to financial contributions, with a $1 billion pledge securing a permanent seat on the board.
Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been appointed as the High Representative for Gaza to coordinate efforts on the ground. He will work with senior advisers Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum, who will manage day-to-day strategy and operations. This operational layer is designed to translate the board’s high-level mandate into disciplined execution within the territory.
The board will oversee a new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Palestinian technocrat Ali Shaath. Shaath, a former deputy minister, is tasked with restoring public services and rebuilding civil institutions under the board's supervision. This structure places the Palestinian administration in a subordinate role to the international board.