/Delhi HC quashes CIC order directing DU to disclose details of PM Modi’s degree

The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside the Central Information Commission (CIC) order, which directed the University of Delhi (DU) to disclose the information related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications. The single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Datta said, “CIC order is set aside.” The high court order came on the Delhi University’s plea challenging a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing disclosure of information on the bachelor’s degree of PM Narendra Modi.

In a verdict on an RTI application filed by one Neeraj, the CIC had on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978—the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it.

The high court stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

The university challenged the CIC order on the ground that it held the information of students in a fiduciary capacity and “mere curiosity” in the absence of public interest did not entitle anyone to seek private information under the RTI law.

The legal battle over the disclosure of Prime Minister Modi’s academic records has been on for nearly a decade.

In 2016, an RTI application was filed for the disclosure, but Delhi University denied it, citing rules against sharing information related to a third party. The Chief Information Commission (CIC) order in December, however, justified it, saying that the educational qualifications of a public figure must be transparent.

Earlier, the counsel for the RTI applicant had defended the CIC order, stating that the Right to Information (RTI) Act permits the disclosure of the prime minister’s educational information for greater public good.

‘Right to privacy of thousands outweighs public’s right to know’

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi University (DU), argued that the CIC order should be cancelled. He said the university had no problem showing the records to the court itself. “University has no objection in showing the record to the court. There is a degree from 1978, Bachelor of Arts,” Mehta stated.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta argued that the right to privacy of thousands of students outweighed the public’s right to know. He said releasing the data would set a dangerous precedent, potentially hindering the functioning of public authorities.

The SG further said that there were individuals “seeking publicity or driven by political motives” who wanted the record.

