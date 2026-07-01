/Delhi EV Policy 2.0 starts today: Top 10 questions every bike owner in the capital is asking - WION Decodes

Delhi has unveiled new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0 that will come into effect from today (July 1). Under this, registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be discontinued, with only electric two-wheelers eligible for new registration from April 1, 2028. This has raised major questions among bike owners about what the new rules mean for them. Many are wondering whether they can continue riding their existing petrol bikes, while others have asked what will happen to second-hand sales. Few have asked if vehicles registered outside Delhi can still be used in the capital, and other wonder if buying a petrol bike before the deadline is a sensible choice.

What's in Delhi EV policy?

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The Delhi government has approved the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, which comes into effect from July 1, 2026. Under this, a roadmap is created by the ruling government to curb vehicular pollution in the capital and make zero-emission transport the default choice. For this, it will be providing massive financial and tax incentives to those choosing EVs. Additionally, under the policy, it has mandated phasing out registration for petrol and CNG vehicles. While registration remains the crucial word in this policy, it is getting lost in clickbait headlines that simply states: “End of petrol vehicles in the national capital.”

As the policy rolls out, WION spoke to several bikers in the national capital to understand what they get of the policy and what their questions are. WION has also attempted to answer them:

A Rapido driver named Parveen Anand, asked: What will happen to the already registered bikes?

Nothing changes for existing owners. If your petrol or CNG two-wheeler is already registered, you can continue using it after April 1, 2028. The policy only stops the registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers from that date. Existing vehicles can continue to ply, subject to the usual fitness, emission and end-of-life vehicle norms.

Prabhat Kumar from Faridabad, Haryana asked if people in Delhi can or cannot buy petrol two-wheelers after 2028?

You can buy and register a new petrol bike in Delhi until March 31, 2028. A new petrol vehicle won't be registered in Delhi from April 1, 2028. Only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for new registration in the national capital.



Kumar also asked about ownership and selling polices after April 1, 2028?

The policy does not prohibit ownership or use of existing petrol bikes. It also does not announce any ban on transferring ownership. However, the government is yet to issue detailed guidelines on the sale and transfer of second-hand petrol two-wheelers after the deadline.

Sushmita Sahni from CR Park, whose brother is a biker, inquired about charging facilities?

The Delhi government plans to significantly expand the public charging network as part of EV Policy 2.0. However, charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest concerns among prospective EV buyers.

A student Saurav Jha, who transported his bike from Bihar to West Bengal wanted to know if he can move his bike to Delhi after 2028 deadline?

The policy does not explicitly clarify whether petrol or CNG two-wheelers registered in another state can be permanently re-registered in Delhi after April 1, 2028. The government is expected to issue further operational guidelines on this issue.



Another bike owner Om Sachdeva, who travels from Sonipat, Haryana to Delhi regularly, asked if petrol bikes will be allowed to enter the national capital after the 2028 deadline?

Yes. The policy does not ban petrol bikes registered outside Delhi from entering or being driven in the city. Such vehicles can continue to operate in Delhi as long as they comply with existing motor vehicle laws, pollution norms and any restrictions on end-of-life vehicles.

Kunal Singh, a Bihar man who transported his petrol bike to national capital recently asked about the vision that the government has regarding petrol bikes. He asked: What will be the future for old bikes, will we be forced to buy EVs eventually?

The policy aims for Delhi's transition towards electric mobility by gradually discouraging new fossil fuel-powered vehicles. However, it does not require existing petrol bike owners to immediately switch to EVs.



Rishav Raj, a biker who bought an EV bike just a month ago said the concerns about reliability exists. He said while government's initiative is welcoming step in line with deadly pollution in the capital, one of the biggest issues regarding EVs is the limited availability of trained EV mechanics. He asked if government has thought about this aspect?

The current policy focuses on increasing EV adoption through subsidies and incentives, but does not lay down detailed measures to expand the network of trained EV mechanics or service centres. At present, servicing options remain more limited than for conventional petrol bikes, specially outside authorised dealerships.

Anand further asked about insurance premiums?

No changes have been announced on insurance premiums in the Delhi EV Policy 2.0. Insurance rates for petrol bikes will continue to be determined by insurers under existing regulatory norms

Is it wise to buy petrol bike if one is planning to make a purchase, asked Surbhi Singh?