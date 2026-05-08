/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders fire, building audits after surprise school inspection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday (May 8) carried out a surprise inspection at a government school in Roop Nagar and directed officials to conduct building structure and fire safety audits across all Delhi government schools, stressing that no compromise would be allowed on student safety.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with students of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya inside classrooms and reviewed facilities related to drinking water, sanitation, fire safety, cleanliness, heat relief arrangements and academic infrastructure.

Officials were instructed to immediately assess the condition of school buildings and ensure that students receive basic facilities, including clean drinking water and proper sanitation. The school administration was also asked to submit a detailed report highlighting infrastructure gaps and improvement requirements.

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The Roop Nagar school, which is nearly 50 years old, was found to be in need of maintenance and repair work during the inspection.

The Delhi government said strict directions had been issued for infrastructure and fire audits of all government-run schools in the national capital. It added that negligence related to student safety or essential amenities would not be tolerated.

According to the government, several government schools in Delhi had suffered for years due to poor infrastructure and a lack of basic facilities. Over the past year, efforts have been intensified to improve school infrastructure and create a safer learning environment for students across the city.