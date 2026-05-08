/Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Saturday after Governor’s nod

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 11 am on Saturday (May 09) after receiving approval from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to form the government. Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Friday evening and presented letters of support from 118 MLAs, crossing the majority mark in the Assembly. Following the meeting, he was formally invited to form the government.

The breakthrough for the actor-turned-politician comes after days of speculation following the fractured mandate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay secured support from Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M), helping the TVK-led bloc cross the halfway mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Later in the evening, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also extended support to TVK. “Both members of the Indian Union Muslim League in the Assembly will support all actions taken by the Honourable Governor to form the government,” the party said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The Vijay-led TVK delivered a strong debut electoral performance, dethroning MK Stalin’s DMK in the Assembly elections. However, despite emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats, TVK initially fell short of the majority required to form a stable government.

Congress, which won five seats, later extended support to Vijay, but the alliance remained below the 118-seat majority mark. The political equation changed after CPI(M), CPI and VCK also joined the bloc, putting TVK in a position to stake a claim for government formation.

The alliance tally currently stands at: TVK – 108 seats, Congress – 5, CPI – 2, CPI(M) – 2, VCK – 2 and IUML – 2, taking the coalition’s strength to 121 MLAs.

The Indian Union Muslim League, which has two MLAs in the Assembly, extended support following Vijay’s meeting with the Governor. With this, the TVK-led alliance has crossed the majority mark comfortably.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony.



Notably, this was Vijay’s third visit to the Governor in three days after he was earlier asked to furnish proof of majority during his previous meetings at Lok Bhavan.

Meanwhile, after days of reported standoff with the Governor, TVK denied reports that it had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to invite Vijay to form the government. ANI, citing sources, reported that the party clarified it had not filed any such plea.



The clarification came after a petitioner identified as Ezhilarasi K, claiming to be an active member of TVK, approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Governor to invite Vijay to form the government in Tamil Nadu.