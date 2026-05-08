In a first message after being named the next Chief Minister of West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday (May 8) vowed a government focused on delivery. Assuring that the party would work to fulfil its promises, he gave a message of “bhoy out, bhorsa in” (fear out, faith in). Addressing the newly elected BJP MLAs at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Adhikari echoed his party’s vision of creating a ‘Sonar Bangla’.

“Our leader Narendra Modi has given several guarantees, and the Bharatiya Janata Party government will work to fulfil every one of them. We do not believe in mere words; the BJP believes in delivering through action. We speak less and work more,” Adhikari said. “Today, I assure you that in the coming days, our government and organisation will remain committed to the ideology of the party and to the cultural spirit of West Bengal. We will fulfil every promise made in our manifesto within the stipulated time.”

He added, “We need to create a Sonar Bangla. We need to make Bengal a safe place for women. Amit Shah said we have been able to remove fear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us trust. It is time for bhoy out, bhorsha in. For that, we need to work more and talk less.”