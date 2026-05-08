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‘Bhoy out, bhorsa in’: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s first message after being named Bengal CM – What he said

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 08, 2026, 19:24 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 19:35 IST
‘Bhoy out, bhorsa in’: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s first message after being named Bengal CM – What he said

Newly elected leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Suvendu Adhikari speaks during a press conference, in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: (ANI)

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Suvendu Adhikari vowed to build a “Sonar Bangla” after being named West Bengal CM, promising safety, development and fulfilment of BJP guarantees with “bhoy out, bhorsa in.”

In a first message after being named the next Chief Minister of West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday (May 8) vowed a government focused on delivery. Assuring that the party would work to fulfil its promises, he gave a message of “bhoy out, bhorsa in” (fear out, faith in). Addressing the newly elected BJP MLAs at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Adhikari echoed his party’s vision of creating a ‘Sonar Bangla’.

“Our leader Narendra Modi has given several guarantees, and the Bharatiya Janata Party government will work to fulfil every one of them. We do not believe in mere words; the BJP believes in delivering through action. We speak less and work more,” Adhikari said. “Today, I assure you that in the coming days, our government and organisation will remain committed to the ideology of the party and to the cultural spirit of West Bengal. We will fulfil every promise made in our manifesto within the stipulated time.”

He added, “We need to create a Sonar Bangla. We need to make Bengal a safe place for women. Amit Shah said we have been able to remove fear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us trust. It is time for bhoy out, bhorsha in. For that, we need to work more and talk less.”

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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