Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, several AAP leaders raided by probe agency ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday (Feb 6) continued its raids on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and related affiliates in connection to the alleged money laundering cases. ED reportedly raided the residences of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar.

As the raids were underway, AAP senior leader Atishi held a press conference. Atishi said the majority of the statements collected against AAP leaders in the Delhi excise policy case had been done so through intimidation by the ED officials.

Atishi also alleged that the ED officials did not audio or video record the statements, breaking the protocol.

"How shall we know that the statements provided by the ED are accurate and true? In 2020 the Supreme Court had passed an order that all investigating agencies must carry out their interrogation under a CCTV camera," she told reporters.

AAP said it had applied at the ED and CBI special court to produce the witness statements.

"We have applied at the ED and CBI special court in Rouse Avenue that the ED produce the audio and videos of the interrogations it has conducted in the last 1.5 years. I challenge the ED to bring this evidence forward before the nation," said Atishi, concluding her 'expose' press conference.

While Kejriwal's aides are being raided, the AAP national convener has skipped as many as five summons from the central probe agency to join for questioning.

There were rumours last month that Kejriwal might be arrested as the ED wanted to raid his home. His party has alleged that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was using such tactics ahead of the general election to fold the opposition.

What is the excise policy scam?

The AAP government brought in the excise policy to revolutionise the sale of liquor in Delhi by bringing in more private players. The rationale given was that the new policy would help generate optimum revenue while eradicating bootlegging and the sale of spurious liquor.

However, corruption in the distribution of permits, bribery and fraud in the funnelling of tender amounts meant that the initiative collapsed within a year.

It has been alleged that AAP leaders formulated the policy at the peak of the pandemic to create illegal channels of funding. Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been languishing behind bars for over a year in connection to the case.