Delhi Assembly polls: BJP announces 57 candidates, Kapil Mishra fielded from Model Town

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday declared the names of 57 candidates out of 70 for the next month's Delhi Assembly elections.

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who joined BJP last year, will contest from Model Town in north Delhi while the sitting legislator Vijender Gupta will fight from Rohini.

Rekha Gupta and Suman Kumar Gupta have been fielded from Shalimar Bagh and Chandni Chowk seats respectively.

The voting in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The AAP under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is aiming to retain power in the national capital.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP secured the absolute majority by garnering 67 seats. The BJP managed only three, while the Congress drew a blank.