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  • /Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget session: More details inside

Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget session: More details inside

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 12:06 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 12:06 IST
Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget session: More details inside

Delhi Assembly. Photograph: (IANS)

Story highlights

The bomb threat was sent by email to the office of Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, officials said. The first threat was received on the Assembly’s official email at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to the Speaker at 7:49 am, just 21 minutes later.

The Delhi assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday, with the warning of blowing up the building and a Delhi metro station. The threat was sent by email to the office of Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, officials said. The first threat was received on the Assembly’s official email at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to the Speaker at 7:49 am, just 21 minutes later. The messages came only hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was set to present the Delhi budget 2026, according to a report by the TOI.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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