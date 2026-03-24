/Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat ahead of budget session: More details inside

The Delhi assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday, with the warning of blowing up the building and a Delhi metro station. The threat was sent by email to the office of Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, officials said. The first threat was received on the Assembly’s official email at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to the Speaker at 7:49 am, just 21 minutes later. The messages came only hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was set to present the Delhi budget 2026, according to a report by the TOI.