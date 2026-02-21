/Delhi AI Summit: 75 countries to sign 'Delhi Declaration' for AI development

At least 75 countries are going to sign the 'Delhi Declaration', said to be a non-binding pledge or declaration on goals for AI development, after the AI Summit 2026. Meanwhile, the Indian government on Thursday (Feb 19) announced New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described them as a crucial outcome of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and a shared voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI companies.

Vaishnaw called it a “significant outcome" of the summit and added that “Today, leading frontier AI companies, along with our own AI companies, have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments a shared commitment for inclusive and shared AI.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India hosted the grand Artificial Intelligence Summit (India AI Impact Summit 2026) from February 16 to 21 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit brought heads of state, senior officials and tech executives under one roof. The summit was intended to highlight the increasing global significance of the technology.