/Deep pit, tiles, insurance money: How wife, lover planned Mumbai man's murder

In a shocking incident, the body of a 40-year-old man in Mumbai's Nalasopara was found buried inside his house, 15 days after he went missing. Vijay Chavan's wife, Chaman, and her lover, Monu, are also missing. Initial investigation revealed that the couplehad planned the victim's murder several days ago and had dug up a pit nearly two weeks before. They also took out the money, which he had received from an insurance policy.

The matter came to light onMonday. The victim's brothers had been trying to contact him for 15 days. However, since their calls went unanswered, they visited his house, where Chaman told them that he had gone out for work. Last week, the woman left the house with her seven-year-old son.

On Monday, the brothers visited the house and found Chaman missing. They also found some new tiles in the house. They dug open the pit in which they found the victim's rotting body.

Chaman had dug a 3.5-foot-deep and 6-foot-long pit in their house, reported NDTV, adding the tiles were laid at an expense of Rs 1200.

Vijay had received Rs 6 lakh as an insurance police a month ago. She used his phone to access his bank account and later withdrew an unknown assign.

"They (brothers) called him, but his phone was switchedoff. Hence, they came down to his house and enquired with his wife, who told them her husband had gone out for some work. They called her on July 19 to find out if Chouhan had returned home, but her phone was switched off," said a police officer.