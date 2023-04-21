Dalai Lama attends Global Buddhist Summit hosted by India, speaks of compassion, wisdom and meditation

Tibetan spiritual guru Dalai Lama on Friday attended the Global Buddhist Summit, a two-day event hosted by India in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBS) on 20 and 21 April. Dalai Lama spoke for a length of about thirty minutes to a group of monks and other delegates who had assembled here on day 2 of the gathering, according to PTI news agency citing sources.

In his address, the spiritual guru highlighted the ideals and philosophy of Buddhism. ''In his nearly half-an-hour address, the Tibetan spiritual leader spoke of compassion, wisdom and meditation,'' a source told PTI.

Dalai Lama said that these are three ideals which are central to the philosophy and teachings of Lord Buddha. There was no confirmation of the Dalai Lama's visit. He was issued an invitation to the event, organisers said on Monday during a news conference. However, it had not been determined if he would attend.

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the opening session of the groundbreaking summit.

PM Modi during his address mentioned the challenges posed by the present times. His address figured concerns including war, climate change, economic instability, terrorism and religious extremism.

The prime minister said that these challenges can be overcome with the help of Lord Buddha's teachings.

There are two parts to the summit. One is academic session and the other one is Sangha session. The inaugural session was open for the media to attend however, the second session was not.

Early on Friday morning, a government-in-exile official from the Central Tibetan Administration, also known as the CTA, informed PTI that "His Holiness will attend the event." The conference is being hosted at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi.

It is a first-of-its-kind summit hosted by India. India is the birthplace of Buddha and has a unique advantage in spreading the culture of Buddhism across the world. Events such as Buddha Purnima, which commemorates Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and nirvana, can be used as a platform to promote Buddhist teachings and practices.

Through events like these, India can showcase its rich Buddhist heritage and encourage people from all over the world to visit the country and explore its Buddhist sites. By leveraging its Buddhist legacy, the country can also play a major role in promoting peace, compassion, and mindfulness globally.

